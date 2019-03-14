Mother Of 11-Year-Old ‘Drag Kid’ Who Performed At Gay Bar Says Child Protective Services Showed Up At Her Home

The parents of 11-year-old Desmond Napoles, a so-called “drag kid” known as “Desmond is Amazing,” have been investigated by authorities for alleged child abuse, confirmed mother Wendy Napoles via Instagram on Saturday.

As reported by The Daily Wire in December, Desmond, dressed in full drag, danced in a sexually suggestive manner on stage at a New York City-based gay bar called 3 Dollar Bill. As Desmond took off his jacket, howling men in the audience handed him dollar bills, as one might see at a strip club. The Daily Wire confirmed the existence of the disturbing “performance” but has chosen not to link to the exploitative footage.

Since the incident, authorities have been asked by concerned citizens to investigate the family for abuse. According to Life Site News, “Child Protective Services (CPS) investigated Desmond’s family, as did the New York City Administration for Child Services (ACS), the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Child Advocacy Center, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Department of Labor, and the District Attorney’s Office.”

The boy’s mother said in a post that authorities have claimed the abuse allegations are “unfounded.” Wendy evidenced this with screenshots of such determinations via social media.

“We have been accused of child abuse, exploitation & maltreatment to the point that we have been backed into a corner trying to defend ourselves,” she said, fashioning herself the victim. “We have been under a microscope since early December. I never thought I would have to breach my own privacy & confidentiality to provide proof that has been demanded of us out of malice,” she added. – READ MORE