Mother of Boy Featured in ‘Racist’ H&M Ad Wants Everyone to Just ‘Get Over It’

International clothing brand H&M found itself in quite the quagmire over a children’s ad many deemed “racist.” But the kid’s mother thinks the controversy is entirely overblown.

Terry Mango, the young model’s mother, is not only OK with the ad, she was also there when the photo shoot happened, Ebony reported:

“[I] am the mum, and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled. Stop crying wolf all the time, [it’s] an unnecessary issue here. Get over it.. That’s my son, [I’ve] been to all photoshoots and this was not an exception. Everyone is entitled to their opinion about this… I really don’t understand but not [because I’m] choosing not to, but because it’s not my way of thinking. Sorry.” – READ MORE

H&M was forced to apologize Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a “coolest monkey in the jungle” slogan.

The company removed the offending ad from its website after hundreds of social media users accused it of being racist. It continues to sell the hooded top online.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson.

The image of the child in the hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer’s online store.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Social media users pointed out that two other tops from the same line, one that said “survival expert” and one with images of animals, were modeled by white children. – READ MORE

