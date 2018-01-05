Motel 6 allegedly gave information on thousands of guests to immigration authorities

Washington state’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Motel 6 of helping federal immigration authorities target hotel guests.

Upwards of 9,000 guests were targeted without warrants and at least six people were detained after the hotel chain secretly gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials guest information, according to Bob Ferguson, the state’s attorney general.

Ferguson said Motel 6 helped to specifically target immigrants, breaking state law.

“According to Motel 6 staff, the ICE agents circled any Latino or Latina-sounding names on the guest registry and returned to their vehicles, presuming to run through those names through a database,” Ferguson said. – READ MORE

