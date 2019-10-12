Most Voters Agree With Trump’s Withdrawal From ‘Endless Wars’

A majority of voters polled by Rasmussen agree with President Trump’s statement that “It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. We will fight where it is to our benefit, and only fight to win.”

According to the poll, 58% agree with the above statement, 20% disagree, and 22% were unsure.

As Rasmussen notes, “Even 55% of Democrats agree with the statement,” adding the caveat: “Rasmussen Reports did not identify Trump as the source of the quotation in its question.”

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Republicans and 50% of voters not affiliated with either major political party also agree. Democrats and unaffiliateds are more likely than GOP voters to be undecided.

Forty-four percent (44%) of all voters continue to believe that our political leaders send American soldiers into harm’s way too often, but that’s down from 52% two years ago and the lowest finding in regular surveying since January 2013. Only four percent (4%) think U.S. solders aren’t send into harm’s way enough. Thirty-eight percent (38%) view the balance as about right. –Rasmussen

The poll comes after the Trump administration announced late Sunday night that US forces in northern Syria would step aside to allow a planned Turkish offensive – READ MORE