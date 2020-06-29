‘Most Outrageous, Sinful Comment’: Scott Blasts Pelosi For Accusing Senate GOP Of Trying To Get Away With Floyd’s Murder

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), who has been leading the Senate GOP’s police reform bill, responded to an accusation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that Republicans were “trying to get away with the murder” of George Floyd through the police reform legislation.

“It was the most outrageous, sinful comment I’ve heard as a public official, period. I thought to myself that, how in the world does this woman sitting, standing in front of a $24,000 refrigerator, have the sense to jump into the bottomless pit of race politics,” Scott told radio host Guy Benson in an interview on Friday.

“Why in the world would she want to do that? There’s only one answer, by the way. One answer: It’s because she’s lived so long in a state of privilege that she has forgotten that it is the Republican Party that voted more for the civil rights-era legislation than the Democrats,” continued the Republican senator. “It is because she has forgotten that it was President Trump, and the criminal justice reform done in 2018, that made up for the Democrats’ 1994 crime bill.”

“She’s forgotten that it’s the school choice movement that frees more kids in poverty from the poor education system, brought to us by the Democrats and the teachers’ union, than they’ve ever seen. She has forgotten so much about reality, that she spends too much time in an alternate universe. But the facts are simple. Why in the world would she stoop so low? And it’s simply this: They believe, actually believe this, that campaigning on police brutality is more important than solving police reform,” said Scott. – READ MORE

