‘Most dangerous person I’ve ever dealt with’: Lawyer feared newspaper murder suspect

Brennan McCarthy spent years staring out the window, expecting one day to see Jarrod Ramos coming for him.

In his 19 years of practicing law, McCarthy, an attorney in Annapolis, Maryland, said he never came across any person who frightened him as much as Ramos.

That same man is now charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis on Thursday.

“Of the thousands of people I’ve dealt with in court, this guy stuck,” McCarthy told USA TODAY. “I was extremely scared that he was going to do something to me and my family.”

McCarthy says he became a target of Ramos’ rage after representing a woman in 2011 who accused Ramos of stalking her and threatening her online.

(…)

Ramos filed a lawsuit, which was later thrown out, against McCarthy in 2014. Not long after that, Ramos’ alleged victim decided she’d had enough and fled Maryland. She is not named in court documents.

“I don’t think she had a choice. He’d have killed her,” McCarthy said.

“This guy was the most dangerous person I’ve ever dealt with in the court system,” McCarthy said. “Because this guy was smart. He was not stupid.” And “he knew how to walk the line” between frightening people and threats that could land him in jail.

“It was a like a silent threat hanging out there,” McCarthy said. “That is even worse because there’s no mechanism of law to stop this guy from doing something you just think he might do. The Capital was in the same boat. They knew how dangerous he was.” – READ MORE

