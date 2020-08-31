Most COVID-19 Deaths In Palm Beach County Can’t Be Attributed To Coronavirus Alone, Medical Records Reveal

An analysis of deaths in Palm Beach County medical records late last month revealed that “most” of the county’s Covid-19 deaths cannot be attributed to Covid-19 alone.

Many of the deaths “involved comorbidity like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, dementia, and more,” according to an I-Team investigation by CBS 12.

The investigation spanned 658 of the county’s “Covid deaths”. Investigators found that of the 658 cases, just 86 listed “Covid-19 pneumonia” without contributing causes as the reason for death. 3 were listed as “COVID-19 respiratory infection” without contributing causes.

94 cases were listed as a “combination of COVID-19 infection, pneumonia, and respiratory infection/failure”.

All of the other deaths involved comorbidities, the data found. In 116 cases, the death involved three or more “serious health conditions in addition to a Covid-19 infection”. One woman, who was 94 years old and had “Type 2 Diabetes, Atrial Fibrillation, and Congestive Heart Failure” had her cause of death listed as “Accute Respiratory Failure and COVID-19 pneumonia”. – READ MORE

