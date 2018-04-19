Most Californians back more deportations; nearly half support travel ban, survey finds

An overwhelming majority of Californians want to deport more illegal immigrants, and nearly half support President Trump’s travel ban aimed at reducing terrorism, according to a new survey from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society.

But in reporting the findings of the statewide December 2017 survey, the Haas Institute on Wednesday appeared to put a liberal spin on some of the results.

For example, the headline of its news release reads, “Majority of Californians oppose border wall, support racial inclusion.”

But the actual data say that in California, “66 percent reject the idea that the U.S.-Mexico border wall is an important immigration policy priority” — not that they oppose the wall entirely.

And results also demonstrate that only 54 percent — or slightly more than half — of Californians “have positive views of Muslims,” and only 51 percent “oppose banning people from majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.”

Meanwhile, “59 percent find it important to increase deportations of those here without documentation.” Nearly 80 percent, however, support a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, and “67 percent think undocumented immigrants should be able to purchase health insurance on the California state exchange.” – READ MORE

