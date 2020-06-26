Mosaic of Jesus and Mary Dedicated to Polish Soldiers Vandalised with ‘BLM’ Graffiti

A mosaic of the Virgin Mary and the infant Jesus erected to the memory of Polish soldiers who helped to liberate a Dutch city from the Nazis has been vandalised with Black Lives Matter graffiti.

The 1954 mosaic depicting the Virgin as Our Lady of Częstochowa — better known as the Black Madonna — was defaced with spray-paint and its plinth branded with the letters “BLM” in the city of Breda.

Dutch leftists defaced an image of the Black Madonna — erected in 1954 to commemorate the ***liberation of their city from Nazi occupation.***https://t.co/ffKqoV7mRe — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 25, 2020

The mosaic memorialises the Free Polish forces of General Stanisław Maczek’s Polish 1st Armoured Division, which liberated the city from its Nazi German occupiers in 1944.

The National Catholic Register quoted Breda’s mayor, Paul Depla,“ as saying that the vandalisation was “particularly sad for the Polish community, for which the monument is of great value”. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --