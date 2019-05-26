Morrissey’s Music Banned From ‘World’s Oldest Record Store’ After Wearing Right-Wing Pin On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Musician Morrissey, the former front man for The Smiths, has had his music banned from a famed record store in Wales in the U.K. after he wore a pin supporting a right-wing party on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

Morrissey’s music is apparently too dangerous for Spillers, which has been dubbed the oldest record store in the world, over the entertainer’s support for the For Britain Party.

As noted by Huff Post, Morrissey first spoke out about his support for the pro-Britain group in 2018.

“I have been following a new party called For Britain which is led by Anne Marie Waters,” the musician said, according to Tremr. “It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless.” – READ MORE