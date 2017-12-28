MORON ALERT: Democrat Claims Trump’s Trying To Shut Down Entire Government To ‘Become Tyrant’ (VIDEO)

“I am concerned that the president of the United States is systematically trying to shut down every possible branch of government but the presidency.”

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) claimed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is trying to become a “tyrant” because she thinks he is “systematically trying to shut down every possible branch of government but the presidency.”

Speier made her illogical and factually inaccurate comments while appearing on “MSNBC Live” with host Katy Tur to talk about Trump’s criticisms of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — an investigation that has not produced a shred of evidence of the “collusion” with Russia that Democrats claimed existed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *