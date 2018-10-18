‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Brzezinski Begs Cabinet to Invoke the 25th Amendment After Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Tweet

Brzezinski is concerned about what the tweet could mean. She even begged members of Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and have him removed from office.

“This one of the many, many, many ways this president has shown us that he is not fit, possibly not even well, and I don’t even understand the people in this administration taking matters into their own hands and trying to sort of stick it out,” she said.

“At some point, you are working for a president who is not fit to lead, who is going to do something crazy in five minutes, one hour, tonight, or tomorrow, like what more do you need to hear from him to start thinking 25th amendment or something else?” Brzezinski added.

“This is not ok, this is not normal, and this is where we are,” she concluded.

Trump sent the tweet attacking “horseface” and her “3rd rate lawyer,” referencing Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, after a federal judge threw out Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him. The judge further ordered Daniels to pay for Trump’s legal fees. – READ MORE