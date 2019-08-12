Morning Joe Peddles Conspiracy Theory: Russians Killed Jeffrey Epstein

MSNBC news host Joe Scarborough has been busy on Twitter Saturday since the news broke that accused sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell of an apparent suicide.

Scarborough’s tweet implied that Epstein’s death has the marking of other mysterious deaths linked to the Russian government.

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Scarborough also tweeted that there are Republicans and Democrats "and a Harvard professor or two" who would be relieved that Epstein's death ends the case against him.