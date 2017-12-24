‘Morning Joe’ co-star Mika Brzezinski under fire for stance on alleged sex harasser Halperin

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski upset women who accused Mark Halperin of sexual harassment when she reported on air Friday that she had tried to arrange a meeting so the now-disgraced political analyst could apologize.

Brzezinski said Halperin, who was fired in October after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, was “more than willing to meet with his accusers and apologize with them face-to-face.”

The MSNBC star said she “actually tried to offer him to them” but the women “don’t want to talk to him.”

Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi tweeted a letter that 10 of Halperin’s accusers sent to MSNBC following Brzezinski’s comments. The letter, signed by “Ten victims of Mark Halperin,” states that Brzezinski was “inappropriate” for suggesting such a meeting and that she has a conflict of interest because of her “personal friendship” with Halperin.

Just got this: Ten women who have accused Mark Halperin of sexual misconduct send statement to @msnbc rebutting @morningmika’s comments this morning about Halperin: pic.twitter.com/wgDStvilwM — Paul Farhi (@farhip) December 22, 2017

“Sexual harassment and assault is illegal in the workplace, and represents a violation of the policies and standards of NBC News,” the letter said. “It is an unethical and harmful request to ask that sexual assault victims confront their accusers in person and, in particular, on live TV.” – READ MORE

