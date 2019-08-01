Morning Joe: Attacking Obama’s Legacy Is ‘Insanity’ for Dem Candidates (VIDEO)

MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped Democratic candidates for criticizing former President Barack Obama’s legacy in the second Democratic debate, calling that approach “insanity.”

The pair pointed out that Obama is still very popular among Democratic voters and questioned the wisdom of ripping the former president’s achievements. Last night, candidates blasted Vice President Joe Biden for defending the Affordable Care Act, not opposing Obama’s deportation policies, and not opposing the Trans Pacific Partnership, which Biden even said he would renegotiate instead of signing.

“I’m wondering why people who want votes from Democrats spent all last night trashing Barack Obama saying support of Barack Obama’s signature plan, the Affordable Care Act, the greatest step forward toward universal health care in the history of the American republic, I’m wondering why they were trashing that,” Scarborough said. – READ MORE