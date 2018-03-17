Morning Joe: Anyone Who Criticizes ‘Hero’ McCabe Is Not ‘a Good American’ (VIDEO)

As the deadline approaches for the Attorney General to decide whether to fire former Acting Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the media have ramped up the hysterics. On Friday, the hosts of MSNBC’sMorning Joe lost their tempers and bashed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for “not being a good American” when she described McCabe as a “bad actor.”

During the end of the show’s first hour, a clip played in which Sanders answered a press question about whether the President would support McCabe’s termination from the FBI. “That’s a determination we would leave up to Attorney General Sessions,” she replied. “But we do think it is well documented that he has had troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor.”

Host Joe Scarborough bristled at the description. “That bad actor,” he began icily, “was key in the Boston marathon bombing investigation.” He listed a series of duties McCabe had performed throughout his years of service at the Bureau, concluding, “I mean, this guy has been a hero.”

“Yeah,” co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed. Scarborough repeated the “law enforcement hero” epithet and spat that the remark by Sanders, whom he characterized as a “White House flack,” was ” a disgrace to every man and woman that wears the uniform.”– READ MORE

