Morning Joe: 2020 Democrats Are ‘Getting Worse’ With Policy Proposals (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough slammed 2020 Democrats for helping President Donald Trump’s chances of getting re-elected, saying they are “getting worse.”

“How does it get better for Donald Trump? Well, you have Democrats getting worse,” Scarborough said. “You have Democrats saying, ‘You know what we are going to do? We’re going to decriminalize crossing the border illegally. You know what we’re going to do? We’re going to take away health insurance from 160 million Americans. You know what we’re going to do? We’re going to give health care coverage to people who cross the border illegally.'”

“Everything is free,” co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected before Scarborough told the panel to let him continue listing off the proposals that are actually helping elect Trump.

“Bernie said it this past week, ‘We’re going to forgive all medical debt. You know what we’re going to do?’ And I’ll tell you you just keep stacking that up and you get more people in the suburbs, more swing voters going, ‘Wait a second. This is insanity,'” Scarborough said. “By the way, listen. I’ve said it. I want Donald Trump to get beaten and I will vote for anybody that will beat Donald Trump, but the Democrats moving in that direction give Donald Trump his only chance.” – read more