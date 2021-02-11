Morgan Wallen’s Record Sales Skyrocket Amid Racial Slur Controversy

Morgan Wallen’s record sales have skyrocketed despite an all-out media blitz aimed at deplatformimg the country music singer over an incident wherein Wallen allegedly said the n-word after a drunken night out with friends.

“Radio and others may have dropped him, but Morgan Wallen’s music is still selling,” reports CNN.

According to Billboard, Wallen’s latest “Dangerous: The Double Album” has been holding steady at number one on the “Billboard 200 chart for a fourth consecutive week.”

” The set earned 149,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 4 (up 14%), according to MRC Data. The album arrived atop the list three weeks ago, on the chart dated Jan. 23,” reported Billboard.

“On Feb. 6, Billboard reported that Wallen’s airplay had collapsed to a nominal amount through Feb. 5, after multiple radio groups dropped his music. Concurrently, his songs were removed from over 30 influential playlists across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora (though his music remained available on all services),” the report added. “Also, though Big Loud suspended Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely, his music was not removed from any digital retailers (like iTunes), and remains available in brick-and-mortar retail stores.” – READ MORE

