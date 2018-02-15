Morgan: ‘Poisonous Viper’ Omarosa Asked Me for Sex on ‘Apprentice’ to Try to ‘Make Money’ (VIDEO)

Piers Morgan blasted former “Apprentice” contestant and onetime White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman as a “poisonous little viper,” ripping her for badmouthing Vice President Mike Pence’s devout Catholicism.

On CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” Omarosa criticized Pence, saying that America should not want to impeach President Donald Trump because Pence is a religious extremist.

“I’m Christian, I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things, and I’m like Jesus didn’t say that,” Omarosa said. – READ MORE

