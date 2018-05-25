Morgan Freeman had affair with step-granddaughter; Then She was Murdered: Lawyer

Before she was murdered, Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter told her boyfriend-turned-killer that the actor had been secretly sleeping with her — confirming years-old claims about the illicit affair, according to defense lawyers.

“E’Dena Hines disclosed to Lamar Davenport and others that her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her,” Davenport’s lawyer, Beth Unger, claimed in court Friday.

His defense team didn’t go into further detail, but they provided testimony from a therapist who claimed that Davenport admitted to often arguing with Hines about infidelity — with each accusing the other of being unfaithful.

“Lamar admitted to me that they had a violent relationship,” said Dr. Jeremy Colley. “[Their] disagreements could be emotionally intense.”

Rumors about Freeman’s alleged affair with Hines have swirled since 2009, which is when it was first reported by The National Enquirer. Gossip sites later claimed that the relationship was serious — and that the two were even planning on tying the knot.

