More Women Surface Against Schneiderman; Prominent N.Y. Lawyer Says Cover Up Goes All Way to N.Y Governor

New York attorney Peter Gleason says two women came to his office four years ago to seek help about then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Gleason was once a write-in candidate for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office against Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, whose office is now investigating the case.

He said it is now “refreshing” that “people’s allegations of misconduct are finally being taken seriously.”

“Neither of these women want to have their identity revealed, but this is going back several years and I’m involved in local downtown Democratic politics and Albany all the way to the executive branch was fully aware of what Mr. Schneiderman is doing,” he continued.

“The silver lining to that is, there’s apparently a number of women who are now coming forward against Mr. Schneiderman and we’ll see what the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance does about this,” he said.

More women come out against Schneiderman in 3, 2, 1 … — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 8, 2018

