More Winning: American Jobless Claims Drop to Lowest Level Since 1969

American Jobless Claims Have Dropped To A Historic Low Thanks To President Trump’s Booming “america First” Economy.

The number of Americans claiming unemployment has now dropped to the lowest level as of last week since December 1969, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Jobless claims decreased by 8,000 to 207,000 as of July 14.

This translates to the shortest unemployment lines in the United States since 1969. Trump’s tight labor market economy has secured higher wages for a number of blue collar sectors for American workers as employers and businesses compete for employees.

As Breitbart News reported, job growth for native-born Americans has remained steady over the last couple of months. Meanwhile, as illegal immigration falls, job growth for foreign-born workers has begun to drop, welcome news for native workers who will face less competition for employment.- READ MORE

Newly released statistics reinforce the notion that the U.S. economy has responded positively to the presidency of Donald Trump as the current administration enters its 18th month in office.

According to statistics from Fox News Research, the number of Americans who are currently working part-time jobs because their hours were cut back at work or because they couldn’t find a full-time job has dropped by over one million since June 2016, during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Americans working part time because hours were cut back or they couldn’t find a full-time job:

•June 2010: 8.6M

•June 2011: 8.4M

•June 2012: 8.1M

•June 2013: 8.1M

•June 2014: 7.4M

•June 2015: 6.4M

•June 2016: 5.8M

•June 2017: 5.3M

•June 2018: 4.7M (lowest since Dec 2007) — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) July 15, 2018

Unemployment currently is hovering around 4% after going as low as 3.8% in May after 223,000 jobs were added to the economy, and record-low unemployment levels have been hit in 2018 for the Hispanic and black communities. – READ MORE

