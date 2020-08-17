More Than Sixty 9-1-1 Calls Go Unanswered During Portland Riot

Saturday was the 80th consecutive night of riots in Portland with no sign that the urban terrorists have any intention of letting up.

I guess we’re supposed to call them “demonstrators,” but do any of them remember what they’re supposed to be protesting? Racial injustice? The white faces that make up a majority of the rioters are hardly effective representatives of the oppressed. The death of George Floyd? It would be interesting to ask 10 rioters if they know who George Floyd was. How many would keep throwing rocks at the cops and shrug their shoulders in ignorance?

This is an anti-police, anti-civic-order protest. And as long as anarchists and “anti-fascists” are allowed to congregate and attack police, they will continue.

The embattled police try to push back, but when they do, they’re accused of brutality. So their commanders increase the police presence hoping the number of cops alone can keep the peace. It’s a fool’s hope. Commanders are pulling police from all over the city, leading to a breakdown in emergency services.

Fox News: Two officers went to the hospital. A photo shared by the police bureau showed a 9.5-pound rock that was thrown by a person posing as “press” as the officer “prepared to ride away on a truck.” Several arrests were made.

“At the time of this release over 60 calls for police service were holding around the city,” the Police Bureau said in a statement. “Some had been holding for the length of the events described here. Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --