More Than One-Fifth of Newsroom Employees Live in NYC, L.A., D.C.

More than one-fifth of all U.S. newsroom employees live in the liberal strongholds of New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., according to a newly published report.

A Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2013 to 2017 found that 22 percent of newsroom employees live in the three cities. New York (12 percent) had the greatest share of newsroom employees, followed by Los Angeles and Washington with 5 percent each.

That proportion was almost twice the 13 percent of all U.S. workers who call the three cities home. Just 7 percent of all workers live in New York, with only 4 percent living in Los Angeles and 2 percent living in Washington.

All three cities are known for their strongly progressive bent. A Republican has not won New York City in a presidential election since 1924, or won Los Angeles County since 1984. No Republican has ever won Washington, D.C., in a presidential election.