More Than Half of Americans Say U.S. Is Not Tough Enough on China

The majority of Americans say the United States is not tough enough when it comes to China’s growing economic dominance.

In a new poll by Rasmussen Reports, 51 percent of likely voters said the U.S. government ignores abuses by the Chinese government. The likely voters say the weakness towards China is because of the country’s economic power, noting that the U.S. would not tolerate the same behavior from other countries.

Swing voters are the most likely, with 53 percent, to say the U.S. is too soft on China and should get tougher. Another 50 percent of Republican voters say the same, while 51 percent of Democrats agree. – READ MORE

