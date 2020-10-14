More Than Half Of All Americans “Plan To Stockpile Food And Other Essentials” For The Chaotic Months Ahead

There was a time when preppers were relentlessly mocked, but nobody is laughing now.

Today, most Americans are thinking about stockpiling food, and this massive shift in our national mindset has been sparked by concern about what is going to happen in the months ahead.

Many Americans believe that another wave of the coronavirus pandemic is coming, others believe that our ongoing economic depression will get even deeper, and yet others are convinced that the upcoming election could produce widespread violence. Of course there have always been people that have been deeply alarmed about future events, but we have never seen anything quite like this.

In fact, a brand new survey has found that over half of all Americans are currently planning “to stockpile food and other essentials”…

Slightly more than half of Americans in a recent poll from Sports and Leisure Research Group say they already have or plan to stockpile food and other essentials. The chief reason: fears of a resurgent pandemic, which could lead to disruptions such as new restrictions on businesses. On Oct. 2, the number of COVID-19 cases in the USA was its highest in almost two months.

People still remember the shortages that we witnessed earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic first erupted in this country, and those that ended up being stuck at home without enough toilet paper would rather not repeat that experience.

So as the mainstream media continues to hype a new wave of the pandemic, we should expect to see Americans hitting the grocery stores really hard. And according to data company Envestnet Yodlee, there is evidence that this is already happening… – READ MORE

