More Than 50% Of Australians On Lockdown As Delta Fears Spread

What started as a two-week lockdown in Sydney three weeks ago has expanded to cover more than half of Australia’s 25 million people as of Tuesday as a third state adopted the strict anti-COVID measures as the intense ‘delta’-induced paranoia continued to swell.

South Australia has ordered a ‘snap lockdown’ of (at least) seven days, joining neighboring Victoria and New South Wales, Reuters reports.

Even though Australia’s daily new COVID cases and deaths are well below other developed nations, authorities started again with the lockdowns after its ‘drawbridge’ strategy failed to keep COVID cases at the country’s target level of ‘0’. Now, they’re desperately trying to vaccinate as many Australians as possible during the coming weeks. The lockdown in South Australia started at 1800 on Tuesday.

Premier Steven Marshall defended his decision to impose the lockdown measures, saying “we hate to put these restrictions in place, but we have just one chance to get this right”. The alternative, he suggested, would be a lengthier freeze. But as the lockdowns spread, the Australian people have grown increasingly irritated, and the politicians are taking notice as their polling numbers plummet.

Under the rules of the new lockdown, all South Australian residents are required to remain at home unless they are essential workers or need to purchase groceries or other necessities, or attend medical appointments. Individuals are allowed outside to exercise for a maximum of 90 minutes and within a 2.5km (1.5 mile) radius of their home. Schools will be closed and students will transition to online learning. – READ MORE

