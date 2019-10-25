More than 400 musicians pledge not to work with Amazon until it severs all ties with ICE

Some 475 musicians — so far — have signed a pledge to avoid working with Amazon until it distances itself from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rolling Stone reported Thursday.

Activist organization Fight for the Future drafted the letter and released it Wednesday.

The letter serves as a notice to Amazon to sever ties with ICE or suffer the wrath of musicians pledging to quit working with the company, to include the Amazon Web Services-hosted music festival coming up in December.

Amazon provides necessary networking and telecommunications services to the federal agency through software and cloud-based services.

The letter — titled, "No Music for ICE!" — demands that Amazon "[t]erminate existing contracts with military, law enforcement, and government agencies (ICE, CBP, ORR) that commit human rights abuses," "[s]top providing Cloud services & tools to organizations (such as Palantir) that power the US government's deportation machine," "end projects that encourage racial profiling and discrimination, such as Amazon's facial recognition product," and "[r]eject future engagements w/aforementioned bad actors."