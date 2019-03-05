More Than 3.8 Million People Drop Off Food Stamps Under President Trump

Under former president Barack Obama, enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the food-stamp program known as SNAP, hit all-time highs.

In 2013, more than 48 million Americans were enrolled in the program. When Obama took office in 2009, there were 33 million using food stamps. That’s an increase of more than 48%.

But all that has changed under President Trump. Enrollment in the program has dropped by 3,899,257, according to the latest data released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The data covers up until November 2018.

That means SNAP enrollment is the lowest its been in a decade — since November 2009. SNAP costs U.S. taxpayers more than $5 billion a month, a whopping $60 billion a year.

Of course, no one should go hungry in America. But while the Democrats believe that handouts are the answer, Trump's pursuing a whole 'nother avenue to a solution: Jobs. Republicans (rightly) think that Americans would rather work for a living than get a free handout, and under Trump, the U.S. economy is providing millions of new jobs.