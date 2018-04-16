More than 20 percent of Trump campaign spending this year has gone to legal fees

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has spent more than 22 percent on legal fees so far this year, according to the latest fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign has spent around $835,000 in legal fees in the first few months of 2018.

The money was divided up between at least eight different firms and the Trump Corporation, according to an analysis from Buzzfeed.

Trump is in the middle of a costly legal battle with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is suing the president to get out of a nondisclosure agreement he didn’t sign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1