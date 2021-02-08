More Than 100 St Louis Inmates Riot, Take Over Section Of Jail

About 115 inmates rioted in St. Louis, Missouri, Saturday morning, taking over a section of a downtown jail in a situation, which authorities said was ongoing.

Police have been attempting to corral the inmates since the uprising began around 4 a.m. when the inmates escaped their cells, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reported. The inmates could be seen chanting and holding signs demanding freedom through a broken window.

“ very dangerous disturbance,” a spokesperson for Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement, according to KSDK.

The spokesperson added Krewson was at the scene of the riot.

People appear to be cheering on the inmates, a group of about 3 people are currently dancing in the street. One man shouts “free the gang”. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/TKNij2SY65 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) February 6, 2021

The inmates have also started small fires in the jail and tossed items out of the broken window, KSDK reported. Items including chairs were seen on the street several stories below the window, and at least one car’s windshield was broken by falling debris.

“First and foremost, I am mostly concerned about the safety and security of the staff and inmates in the building. Hopefully they can utilize the additional space at MSI to help diffuse the situation,” said St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, according to KSDK.

One male corrections officer was injured and taken to the hospital, KSDK reported. Police said the inmates were secured in the building.