More Shoes ‘to Drop’ Because the DOJ’s Hiding ‘Embarrassing Information’ (VIDEO)
There will be “a fourth or a third or a fifth shoe to drop” as the Department of Justice (DOJ) keeps slow-walking the turnover of requested documents to Congress because “there’s embarrassing information at issue here,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton predicted Thursday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”
The nonprofit government watchdog released new DOJ emails Thursday showing that high-ranking FBI officials advised former FBI Director James Comey, shortly after his firing, to coordinate with special counsel Robert Mueller ahead of Comey’s congressional testimony.
Judicial Watch only obtained the emails after filing two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, beginning in August 2017.
After asking for the FBI officials’ advice, Comey met with Mueller before his June 2017 testimony about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. During the email exchange with the FBI officials, Comey asked to review the memos he wrote, which contained classified information detailing his private conversations with President Donald Trump. Comey asked a friend of his to leak these memos to the press after Trump fired him. – READ MORE
