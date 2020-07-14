More Proof a Mail-In Ballot Election Will Be a Disaster

Whoever invented the “mail-in ballot” should have their head examined.

The proof is pouring in as primaries are conducted across the country mostly by mail ballot. The evidence conclusively shows that any massive, large-scale effort to conduct the 2020 Election by relying upon the United States Postal Service would be a nightmarish disaster.

Can we really trust the post office to process 130 million ballots? Can we trust registrars, county clerks, and local election officials not to totally screw it up?

This is what is meant by “screwing up.”

NPR: An NPR analysis has found that in the primary elections held so far this year, at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected because they arrived past the deadline, often through no fault of the voter.

While the numbers are relatively small — around 1% in most states — they could prove crucial in a close election, especially one in which many more voters are expected to cast absentee and mail-in ballots to avoid going to the polls during a pandemic. – READ MORE

