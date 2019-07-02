More GOP lawmakers blast Nike over latest Kaepernick snafu: ‘Good thing Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag’

At least two GOP lawmakers have blasted Nike after the company nixed plans to release an American flag-themed sneaker.

After the company announced the “Betsy Ross flag” sneaker, activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained about the patriotic design. Kaepernick insisted that the early American flag was offensive because it was connected to a time when slavery was prevalent.

The sneaker design was set to debut this week.

It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag…. @NFL #HappyFourth https://t.co/G6w8vDjvLP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Nike is a symbol of everything wrong with the corporate economy. They take advantage of our laws but send jobs overseas for sweatshop wages, partner w repressive regimes, aggressively avoid paying any US taxes, and then tell Americans to shut up and buy their stuff — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 2, 2019

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared their negative sentiments about the company’s move.

On Monday, Cruz tweeted, “It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag.” – READ MORE