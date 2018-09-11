More Evidence Shows Vatican Knew Of Abusive Cardinal In Early 2000s

Despite the Catholic left’s collusion with the mainstream media to discredit Archbishop Viganò’s testimony as a work of fringe fantasy, the emerging evidence continues to support the former Nuncio’s allegations that high-ranking Vatican prelates actively covered for disgraced D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

On Friday, Catholic News Service released a letter from 2006, addressed to a New York priest, confirming that Vatican officials knew of then-Cardinal McCarrick’s illicit relations with seminarians.

According to the timeline of events, Father Boniface Ramsey blew the whistle on McCarrick in 2000 when he wrote a letter to Archbishop Gabriel Montalvo, the then-Nuncio from the Vatican to the United States, informing him of seminarians’ complaints about McCarrick’s behavior during their time at Immaculate Conception Seminary in New Jersey, where McCarrick served as rector. Father Ramsey served on the faculty of the seminary from 1986 to 1996.

Six years would pass before Father Ramsey received a response letter from the Vatican substitute for general affairs, Archbishop Sandri, inquiring about a New Jersey priest who had studied at Immaculate Conception Seminary and was being vetted for a post in a Vatican office. The letter was dated October 11, 2006.

An Embattled Pope Francis On Monday Recommended Silence And Prayer To Counter Those Who “only Seek Scandal,” Division And Destruction In What Appeared To Be An Indirect Response To Allegations That He Had Covered Up For A U.s. Cardinal Embroiled In Sex Abuse Scandals.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal envoy in Washington, stunned the faithful last month by claiming Francis allegedly lifted unconfirmed Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick and demanding that the pope resign.

“With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — silence, prayer” is the path to take, Francis said in his homily during morning Mass at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Hours after Vigano made the claim in a statement given to conservative Catholic news media, Francis had told journalists seeking his response that he “won’t say a word” about the claims by the disgruntled former diplomat.

In his homily Monday, Francis indicated he takes his cue from God on whether to speak out or not about Vigano's allegations. "May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent," Francis said. "This applies to every part of life: to work, at home, in society."