More Cuomo Staffers Resign As Twin Scandals Continue To Unfold

Multiple high-level aides to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have resigned as of Friday, following allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo and questions about his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Some of the most notable outgoing staffers are Cuomo’s top coronavirus aide Gareth Rhodes, healthcare analyst Erin Hammond, and his scheduler Sophie Boldison, according to the New York Post. At least five staffers have resigned from Cuomo’s office in recent days, according to the Post.

More Gov. Cuomo staffers bail as nursing home, sex harass scandals spiral https://t.co/pOauUtknHv pic.twitter.com/7e1x1e9YHw — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2021

A spokesman for Cuomo’s office pushed back against the notion that the resignations were related to the mounting sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, in which he has denied wrongdoing, or the allegation that his administration hid data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The spokesman said Hammond and Boldison’s exits were “in the works for some time,” according to the Post.

Other staffers making their exists include Cuomo’s longtime press secretary Caitlin Girouard and spokesman Will Burns.

Outside of the governor’s office, other New York state employees with links to Cuomo have also left their posts in recent weeks.

Nine senior staffers resigned from the New York State Department of Health in February, including the deputy commissioner for public health, director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and the director of epidemiology, due criticism from Cuomo, according to a report from the New York Times.