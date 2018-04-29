More Controversial Joy Reid Posts Revealed — This Time About Islam

More controversial blog posts from embattled MSNBC host Joy Reid’s now-defunct website have come to light, including posts describing Islam as “largely incompatible” with Western civilization, as well as promoting blogs critical of Muslims.

Reid has been at the center of a media firestorm this week for posts expressing what has been widely condemned as “homophobic” comments. Reid previously apologized in December 2017 for similar writings that were found on her site, but now claims that she was hacked — a claim that even left-wing outlets say appears to be groundless. The Daily Beast has gone so far as to “hit pause” on Reid’s column on the site as they investigate the “serious” allegations of Reid’s “homophobic blog posts.”

On Thursday, The Washington Free Beacon highlighted more potentially problematic posts by Reid in which she promoted blogs criticizing Muslims and stated that Islam’s “current iterations” are “largely incompatible” with Western civilization.

In February 2006, much of the Muslim world broke out into violent protest over Danish paper Jyllands-Posten’s publication of several cartoons of the prophet Muhammad. Reid weighed in on the matter in a Feb. 2 blog post, titled “Clash of civilizations, take 15,342,” that framed the violence as an indictment of George W. Bush’s neoconservative quest to bring democracy to the Islamic world. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1