Joe Biden’s alarming gaffes on the campaign trail continue.

During a prepared speech in New Hampshire on Friday, he touted his healthcare plan, and woefully flubbed his lines.

“If you’re not satisfied, we have another option— high quality options— the public option will be available in my plan.

“We’ll make sure it’s not quality, we’ll make sure it’s only affordable,” he read off the teleprompter, “quality that’s affordable,” he continued. – READ MORE