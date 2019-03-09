More Colorado Counties Declare Themselves ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuaries’

More Colorado Counties Are Declaring Themselves “second Amendment Sanctuaries” As State-level Democrats Continue Pushing A Gun Confiscation Law.

On March 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported that two Colorado counties–Custer and Freemont–had declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” and other counties were considering doing the same. A total of nine counties have now made the declaration.

9 News reports that Custer and Freemont are joined by “Kiowa, Montezuma, Otero, Weld, Moffat and Rio Blanco” counties. KRDO adds Teller County to the list. – READ MORE