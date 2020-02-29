More bad news for Joe Biden clan: Judge orders Hunter Biden to appear for sworn testimony

Joe Biden has had a rough few weeks. After losing three consecutive Democratic primary election battles in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, an Arkansas judge has now ordered the former vice president’s son to testify in court in person.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has ordered Hunter Biden to appear next month for a deposition after he said he was unavailable until April.

“He needs to make himself available and unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” she told the lawyers involved in the case during a recent telephone call.

Hunter Biden is the defendant in a paternity lawsuit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts. In January, an Arkansas court determined that the 50-year-old Biden is the father of her toddler after a DNA established his paternity. – READ MORE

