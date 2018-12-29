More Arrests By Chinese Authorities In Christmas Eve Raid Of ‘Unlicensed’ Church

Another 60 Christians were arrested by Chinese law enforcement during a riverside park service in an ongoing crackdown of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, China, one of the largest “unlicensed” churches in the region.

The communist government arrested and detained over 100 members of the church earlier in December, including Pastor Wang Yi and his wife, Jiang Rong. The minister is being charged with “inciting subversion of state power” and “stirring up trouble.” His wife has not been heard from since the arrests.

World Magazine reports that Chinese law enforcement detained another five dozen men, women, and children in a second mass arrest two weeks ago. The church planned on having a worship service but found their building surrounded by riot police who refused to allow entry to the congregants.

The group then moved to a nearby park where they began their services, reading from their Catechism: “What is your only comfort in life and death? That I am not my own but belong with body and soul, both in life and in death, to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ,” they read, as the police arrived to arrest the worshippers.

The watchdog group Open Doors noted that communist authorities were using intimidation tactics such as ransacking homes and damaging property the church owns in an attempt to force members to leave the church. – READ MORE