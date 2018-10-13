MORAL VICTORY! Democrats Are Spending A Fortune On Beto O’Rourke To Lose In Texas

In their latest exciting moral victory, Democrats have now dropped $38.1 million on failing Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, bringing his grand total to $61.2 million in a race he now trails by seven points, according to the RealClearPolitics poll average. He’s been steadily losing ground, too — he’s down 8 and 9 points in the two most recent polls.

This is only the latest iteration of the Democratic strategy of dropping insane amounts of money on races Democrats are fated to lose. Democrats dropped $24 million on Jon Ossoff in the the Georgia 6th District congressional race, as well as another $8 million from affiliated outside groups; Ossoff lost 52% to 48%. That race was closer than expected, but that’s a lot of money to spend on a district you lose by four. – READ MORE