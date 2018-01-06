The Mooch Shares Political Cartoon Poking Fun At Bannon And Himself. It Instantly Goes Viral.

The Mooch is back, and setting the internet on fire.

As you might recall, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci infamously lasted in the Trump administration for a whopping ten days. His, shall we say, “colorful” language, dropped during a wild interview with reporter Ryan Lizza, was seemingly the last straw for “The Mooch,” who proved to be immensely entertaining but not exactly the best man for the job.

Scaramucci once again earned himself some of the spotlight on Thursday night, posting an interesting political cartoon poking fun at former White House staffer Steven Bannon and himself.

A little humor. . . All will be fine. We move on. @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/194ds92BVF — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 5, 2018

Thus far, the post has nearly 1,500 retweets and over 6,000 “likes.” Most commenters on the Right found the post humorous, while the Left reacted by screaming about Russia, which is terribly shocking.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *