Monty Python Attacked For Being ‘Too White’

The beloved “Monty Python” franchise has been attacked for being “too white,” prompting one of its top stars — Terry Gilliam — to say some outlandish stuff in defense.

Recently, the BBC’s Head of Comedy Shane Allen criticized the classic comedy troupe “Monty Python” for being too white, male, and middle class.

“If you’re going to assemble a team now it’s not going to be six Oxbridge white blokes,” Allen said in June. “It’s going to be a diverse range of people who reflect the modern world.”

“And I think we’ve heard the metropolitan, educated experience,” he continued. “I think it’s about how original a voice you have over what school you went to.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1