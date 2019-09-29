Montana slammed with over a foot of snow, as ‘major winter storm’ to drop several more feet in area

A powerful winter storm targeting the northern Rockies has caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as forecasters warn Sunday the early-season wintry blast will drop several additional feet of snow in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said the strong storm will continue to produce heavy snow, strong winds and potential blizzard conditions through Sunday night into Monday morning across portions of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The NWS in Great Falls reported 16 inches of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by early Saturday afternoon, and that by Sunday morning snowfall rates are increasing again across parts of north-central Montana.

“We’ve already had about a foot and a half; we probably are going to see another couple feet of snow by the time this is done,” Fox News Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth said on “Fox & Friends.”

Gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday knocked down trees, damaging power lines and leading to scattered outages across northwestern Montana. The Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department shared on Facebook it responded to several tress that fell down on power lines, houses, and across roads by Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. – READ MORE