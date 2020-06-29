Montana man charged with toppling Ten Commandments monument

Montana police arrested a man who they said pulled down a courthouse Ten Commandments monument with a chain and a pickup truck, according to reports.

Anthony Weimer was booked into jail on a charge of felony criminal mischief following the incident Saturday in Kalispell, KHQ reported.

Man arrested for taking down Kalispell monument with chain, pickup truck

Police said they responded after callers reported seeing a man on the grounds of the Flathead County Courthouse attach a chain to a pickup truck before pulling down the monument into the street, according to the station.

The man was then said to have collected the chain before driving off in the pickup, the station reported. – READ MORE

