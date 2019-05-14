Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Becomes 23rd Democrat to Enter 2020 Race

Democratic Montana governor Steve Bullock announced a presidential run Tuesday, joining an already crowded 2020 primary field.

“Look, to be honest, I never thought I’d be running for president,” the two-term governor said in a Tuesday announcement video, echoing the sentiments of many political observers.

Bullock’s announcement video stressed his pro-choice and environmentalist beliefs, his opposition to the Citizens United, and the need to defeat Republican President Donald Trump. “This is the fight of our time. This has been the fight of my career. I am Steve Bullock and I am running for president,” he concluded. – READ MORE

