Montana enacts new law that protects residents from Biden’s gun control measures

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a new bill into law on Friday that protects Montana residents from encroachment on the Second Amendment by the federal government.

The law — officially known as the “Montana Federal Firearm, Magazine, and Ammunition Ban Enforcement Prohibition Act” — prohibits state and local authorities in Montana from enforcing new regulations on firearms, magazines, and ammunition that come from Washington.

“Today, I proudly signed Rep. Hinkle’s law prohibiting federal overreach into our Second Amendment-protected rights, including any federal ban on firearms. I will always protect our #2A right to keep and bear arms,” Gianforte said on Twitter.

Interestingly, the bill stipulates the law retroactively applies to applicable regulations beginning on Jan. 1, 2021 — meaning any gun control measure enacted by the Biden White House. – READ MORE

