Montana Bans Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Immigrants

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation banning so-called sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants within his state on Wednesday.

The move is largely symbolic since Montana does not have any sanctuary cities, though it is representative of state GOP executives pushing back as President Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress continue to push progressive reforms. Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, vetoed similar legislation in 2019.

“We are a nation of laws, and immigration laws will be enforced in Montana,” Gianforte said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The bill bars state and local police from refusing to comply with federal law or work with Immigration and Customs Officials to apprehend and deport illegal immigrants. The law also grants authority to Montana’s attorney general to pursue legal action against cities and localities that do not comply.- READ MORE

