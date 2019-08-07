Monica Lewinsky Will Produce The Next ‘American Crime Story’ About Clinton Sex Scandal

The new season of FX’s “American Crime Story” about the Bill Clinton sex scandal will be arriving just on the eve of the 2020 election, and the new revelation is that Monica Lewinsky is producing it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX announced at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that Monica Lewinsky will be on board to help produce the multi-episode miniseries about the tumultuous period during Clinton’s presidency in which the Republican-controlled House impeached him for lying under oath about having a sexual affair with the White House intern. Titled, “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” the story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s best-selling book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

Producer Ryan Murphy told THR back in April 2018 that he originally approached Lewinsky to produce the show. “I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” he said. ‘If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the godd*** money.'”

FX CEO John Landgraf said Tuesday in a press release that season three will provide a “relevant, nuanced” approach to a polarizing subject in the same way season one did with “The People vs. OJ Simpson.” – READ MORE